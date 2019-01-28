Mood of rebellion moves to French trade unions

Yellow Vests and trade unionists could together deliver a crushing blow to France’s president Emmanuel Macron.

The CGT union federation has been forced by pressure from below to call a general strike on Tuesday of next week.

Its demands are similar to several of those raised by the Yellow Vest movement—higher wages, a tax system that hits the rich rather than the poor, more money for public services and defence of the right to protest free from police aggression.

Other trade unionists beyond the CGT have backed the call. The SUD Rail branch at Paris Nord said, “Rail workers, are you ready? We have our accounts to settle with the government! Stop job cuts, raise wages, no to privatisation. On 5 February, we have to block ­everything, we need to build an unlimited general strike.”

Allies

Such rank and file mobilisation will be needed to make the strike effective and to convince Yellow Vests that the unions can be their allies.

The Solidaires federation says 5 February must not be an isolated event but a launchpad for bigger Yellow Vest demonstrations and for a general strike that goes beyond a day.

If the power of organised ­workers is linked to the militancy and determination of the Yellow Vests then the movement can take a giant step forward. But it can’t be left to the union leaders who have largely spurned the movement up to now.

Last Saturday’s Act XI of the Yellow Vests again saw many large demonstrations and tens of ­thousands of people on the streets.

Macron’s hope that his fake “Great debate”—a series of highly?orchestreated and restricted “public” meetings—would end the revolt has failed. So repression has again come to the fore.

Jerome Rodrigues, a popular figure in the Yellow Vests, was hit in the face by a rubber bullet or flashball on the demonstration in Paris. He is expected to lose the sight in his right eye.

Rodrigues was placed in an artificial coma overnight after the incident at the Bastille.

On Saturday in Lyon a rally in the city was declared to the authorities by the local Yellow Vests assembly.

But said student Soumia, “It didn’t stop the police from using repression right from the ­beginning” on the march.

“A girl was shot in the foot by a flashball and there was a lot of tear gas,” said Soumia.

“This time the crowd was more organised and fully fighting back, not letting themselves be divided by police strategy. They insult us, shoot tear gas and flashballs and charge us but we kept coming back.”

