International round up: Trump's shutdown and Palestinian killed by Israelis

Trump retreats on shutdown

Racist US president Donald Trump has temporarily backed down from his attempt to use a federal shutdown to force through £5 billion funding for his infamous border wall.

Democrats had refused to vote through a budget which contained the funding. Trump then refused to amend the budget, leading to the longest partial federal shutdown in US history—35 days.

Workers’ resistance was a factor in the decision. Last week the Association of Flight Attendants raised the prospect of a general strike against the shutdown.

And air traffic controllers calling in sick on Friday of last week meant hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed across the US’s east coast.

Yet, despite Trump’s climbdown, the wall could still go ahead. Trump has suggested that he could declare a state of emergency at the US?Mexico border to requisition funds from the military to pay for the wall.

Israeli settlers kill Palestinian

Israeli settlers killed a Palestinian man during an attack on a Palestinian village in the West Bank last Saturday.

Hamdi Saadeh Naasan—a father of four—died after being shot in the back when Israeli settlers entered his village.

Armed Israelis from a nearby settlement outpost marched on Hamdi’s village Al-Mughayyir and opened fire on Palestinians who came out to challenge them. They were joined by Israeli soldiers who also attacked the Palestinians.

The attack came after a reported confrontation between Palestinians and a settler near the village.

The Palestinian West Bank has been under Israeli occupation since 1967. Israeli settler activists camp on Palestinian land then frequently attack Palestinians in an effort to drive them out.

They are often protected by Israeli soldiers who establish checkpoints near settlement outposts, restricting Palestinians’ freedom to move.