Unison union members stand with Karen Reissmann

The Unison union leadership is facing growing calls to reinstate victimised health worker Karen Reissmann.

Karen was suspended from her democratically-elected union positions on the Unison national executive council (NEC) and health service group executive.

She was a leading critic of the NHS pay deal that the leaders of 13 union missold to their members.

Activists in Unison have been organising support in their workplaces and union branches.

Health workers at the Unison mental health branch in Stockport took a group photograph with signs demanding Karen’s reinstatement.

Other groups who have held similar actions include Trafford trades council. This is an important way of raising awareness about Karen’s suspension.

The Reinstate Karen Reissmann campaign said, “There has been no acknowledgement from the union but it seems clear that Karen continues to be suspended. The NEC was told last October Karen is not suspended under Rule I of Unison rules.

“The only other possibility seems to be Appendix Two.

It added, “The process for this is draconian.

“Panels hearing cases can refuse to hear witnesses, refuse to consider documents and refuse to allow witnesses to be questioned on particular areas.”

If the Unison leadership is allowed to silence Karen, it could move further against the left.

What you can do