Obituary - Vince Dawes 1973-2019

Comrades in South Wales, Watford and Harrow were very saddened to hear about the sudden death of Vince Dawes last week.

Vince was one of the founder members of Newport Socialist Workers Party in 1992. His unfailing good humour and consistent commitment led to many effective actions during the 1990s, such as a sucessful anti-fascist demonstration in Newport.

He was the most active member in Newport and other parts of South Wales until he left for college in London in 2001.

After arriving in Watford, Vince was an indefatigable comrade in the local branch throughout the 2000s.

In particular, Vince was very active in the campaign against Bush and Blair’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He once joined a brave anti-war protest by a lone schoolboy outside Watford Boys Grammar just because he was passing on the way to work.

And he defended the protest from a hostile attack in the local paper.

Vince’s loss so young has left a big hole in the lives of the very many people who he had touched with his beautiful personality.

We send condolences to his partner Lilia, his family in Wales and all his friends.

The funeral will take place on Friday 15 February and will be followed by a celebration of his life. And comrades in South Wales are planning a memorial meeting.

Funeral 15 February, 1.20pm at Mortlake Crematorium, Kew Meadow Path, Townmead Road, Richmond, TW9 4EN