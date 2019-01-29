Hundreds on streets against Barclay academy

Trade Unionists and Labour councillors joined parents, students and ­teachers at a protest against the threatened academisation of the Barclay school in Stevenage last Saturday.

Hundreds marched through the town, handing out leaflets and chanting, “Hands off Barclay, Down with Nash”.

Baron Nash, who co-founded Future Academies, was formerly under-secretary of state for schools until his resignation in 2017.

Jill Borcherds, NEU education union representative at the school, said there had been a complete lack of consultation. She added that Future Academy’s proposals demonstrated ignorance of the many existing initiatives at the school.

One of the proposed changes to the curriculum is to replace drama with Latin.

At the rally Kiri Tunks brought a message of support from the NEU and spoke of many campaigns across the country.

Oppose

Simon from the Anti-Academies Alliance said he was particularly impressed with the way in which campaigns were linking up and supporting each other. Kirsty, from the John Roan School in Greenwich, spoke of their campaign’s success in seeing off the Department for Education’s preferred academy trust but said that the fight continues to oppose any new sponsor.

Rick, who was carrying a CWU flag on the march, said he had visited the picket line at the Galliard primary school in Enfield where he has recently been elected a Labour councillor.

Shaunagh, a parent from the anti-academy campaign at Waltham Holy Cross Primary in Waltham Abbey spoke at the rally and said there will be a silent protest with parents and pupils ­outside their school at 3pm on Friday this week.

She also said that the hundreds marching in Stevenage, had encouraged her to plan a demonstration in her area.