We're cut as the rich prosper

Working class people everywhere have been hit hard by Tory cuts.

But austerity has disproportionately impacted communities in the north of England, a new study by the Centre for Cities think tank has revealed.

Spending by local authorities nationally has been devastated in eight years—with areas including Barnsley, Liverpool and Doncaster most affected.

Barnsley council in South Yorkshire has suffered 40 percent cuts to its day-to-day spending in 2017-18 compared to 2009-10. The council said it has axed four out of ten jobs as a result.

This is the price of councils going along with Tory cuts instead of fighting them.

Services

It has meant axing children’s centres, such as in south London, or trying to scrap adult social care services, as in Birmingham.

And none of this is to do with Brexit.

But it’s not austerity for everyone. The Tories have put in place policies to pile more money into the pockets of the rich.

The tax rate on firms’ profits is set to be cut to just 17 percent next year—saving the bosses more than £6 billion.

And the National Audit Office said last week that energy firms dismantling oil and gas rigs will grab at least £24 billion from the Tories in “tax relief”.

We have to force out the brutal Tory austerity regime—and resist their cuts as long as they remain in office.