‘Let’s be a fighting union’—says UCU Left candidate Jo McNeill

UCU Left candidate Jo McNeill’s campaign to become the union’s vice president has got off to a busy start.

Before ballot papers were sent out on Friday of last week, Jo had already spoken to groups of workers across the country about her campaign.

Jo told Socialist Worker, “So far I’ve spoken at UCU hustings at Dundee, UCL, London Region, Birmingham university, Newcastle university, Heriot-Watt, Edinburgh and Cambridge.

“We have nine more booked in and I’m speaking at other events too.”

Jo wants the UCU to be a fighting union. “We need to step up, flex our industrial muscles and show the employers where our strength lies,” she said.

“I have proven time and again that I can withstand pressures to back down.”

Jo visited striking UCU members at Lambeth College last week. They were out alongside 11 other colleges fighting for a real terms pay rise.

Jo said, “Colleges have got money and can pay fair pay.”

Left activists in the UCU should organise hustings and invite Jo to speak.

UCU Left is also backing Paul Anderson for honorary treasurer and several candidates for the national executive committee.