Step up the battle to reinstate victimised health worker Karen Reissmann

Many Unison union members are furious that their leadership is refusing to answer questions over victimised health worker Karen Reissmann.

Karen, a nurse in Bolton in Greater Manchester, was suspended from her elected union positions on the Unison national executive and health service group executive committees.

She was a leading critic of an NHS pay deal that was missold by the leaderships of 13 health unions.

The Reinstate Karen Reissmann campaign said, “There has been no acknowledgement from the union but it seems clear that Karen continues to be suspended.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) was told last October Karen is not suspended under Rule I of Unison rules.

“The only other possibility seems to be Appendix Two.”

It added, “The process for this is draconian.

“Panels hearing cases can refuse to hear witnesses, refuse to consider documents and refuse to allow witnesses to be questioned on particular areas.”

The leadership’s attempt to silence Karen is an attack on the whole left and grassroots initiative in the union.

Members of Unison local government branches in Portsmouth and Trafford, Greater Manchester, were the latest to show solidarity.

Supporters of Karen need to keep up the pressure to demand her reinstatement and fight for democracy.

What you can do