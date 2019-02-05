Frank Stone, 1937-2018

Close friends, comrades and family came together recently for a memorial to the life of Frank Stone who died just before Christmas

Frank was an activist from a young age. His political journey began when he followed in his parents’ footsteps, by representing the Labour Party on the local council. Frank was also a union activist at Norwich Union insurance company.

Equal pay was an issue he fought for and he remained a union activist until his retirement.

Many people in Norfolk will remember Frank best for his time as convenor of the Norwich Stop the War Coalition between 2005 and 2018. He maintained the group as one of the most active in Britain.

Frank left the Labour Party, disgusted at its role in the Iraq war, and joined the Socialist Workers Party (SWP).

He stood up for everyone who faced oppression and remained until his death committed to the idea that capitalism had to be destroyed.

He would often come to meetings with a bag full of articles for everyone to read and relished fierce political debate.

He hated racism in all forms and was central to the Stand Up to Ukip campaigns in his home town of Great Yarmouth, where he lived all his life.

Frank was an active SWP comrade to the end. Weeks before his death he had been helping to set up a new branch of the Palestine Solidarity campaign in Yarmouth.

When he had time Frank was a passionate jazz fan and supporter of Norwich City football club.

Frank was a modest quietly spoken man with a great sense of humour and a mischievous grin. He was absolutely determined to fight for a better world.

Frank never gave up and when we were tired and down he was a constant inspiration.

Norwich SWP will miss him very much and we will fight on as he would. Our thoughts are with Bunty and his family.