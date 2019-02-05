Sean Rigg misconduct hearings begin

Police officers involved in the detention of Sean Rigg lied about their actions as part of a cover-up after he died in custody, a police misconduct hearing heard on Monday.

Officers are also accused of holding Sean in a prone position for seven minutes, an excessive period of time.

Five cops face charges of gross misconduct over the death of Sean who died after being restrained in 2008.

They deny the charges and face the sack if found guilty.

Opening the case, Gerard Boyle QC accused the officers of gross errors and four of them of lying to an inquest jury and investigators to hide the truth.

Sean was arrested on the grounds he had stolen a passport.

The passport turned out to be his, the hearing heard.