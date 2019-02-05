Israel erects new racist border wall around Gaza

Israel has begun building a new giant fence around the Gaza Strip to make escape for Palestinians even more difficult.

Work began last Saturday on a new, high tech 20-foot steel fence.

When completed it will stretch 40 miles around the Palestinian enclave, which has been under siege for more than 11 years.

The fence will stand just metres from an already-existing fence, equipped with sensors and atop a deep underground wall.

It’s yet another brutal measure to keep ordinary people living in horrific conditions of overcrowding, poverty and shortages.

It comes after nearly a full year of mass demonstrations by Palestinians at the border fence.

Palestinians have been holding weekly protests at the fence every Friday since March last year.

They are demanding an end to the siege and the right of Palestinian refugees to return to the land they were expelled from in 1948.

Some 263 Palestinians, including more than 45 children, have been killed by Israeli forces during the protests.

Israel finds the Palestinian demand for the right to return unacceptable because it sees the presence of Arabs inside its borders as a threat to its existence.

It was founded in 1948 through a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Palestinians to ensure it had a Jewish ethnic majority.

It uses racist laws and repressive measures to keep Palestinians out.