Scottish FE lecturers in second pay strike

Issue No. 2640
Striking at Langside campus of Glasgow Clyde College. (Pic: Bob Fotheringham)

College lecturers across Scotland struck on Tuesday, the second day of their action over pay.

They have not received a cost of living pay increase for almost three years, since April 2016.

Members of the EIS union had voted by 90 percent for action on a 52 percent turnout.

The employers are hoping to claw something back after lecturers’ all-out action in 2017 won equal pay across the sector.

Managers argue lecturers deserve much less than the cost of living rises they have taken for themselves.

School teachers in the EIS are voting on a pay offer, with a recommendation to reject.

Teachers are demanding a rise of 10 percent to partially make up for a cut of 24 percent since 2008

Tue 5 Feb 2019, 16:31 GMT
Issue No. 2640
