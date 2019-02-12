Activists show solidarity with refugees in Calais

Delegations of anti-racists from Britain went to the aid of refugees trapped at Britain’s border in northern France.

Around 1,500 refugees are braving harsh weather conditions and police harassment in makeshift camps scattered across Brussels, Calais, Caen and Dunkirk .

They have fled war, poverty and dictatorship in Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran and Eritrea.

Dozens of trade unionists and students joined a Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and Care4Calais solidarity convoy to Calais last weekend.

They delivered much-needed supplies to the refugees. But their mission was primarily to share political solidarity with the refugees, not just charity.

The only real solution to the crisis is to open the borders and let the refugees into Britain. That requires a mass movement against racism that can force the government’s hand.

SUTR and Care4Calais have organised a “Refugees Welcome” bloc on the SUTR national demonstrations on 16 March.

The protests in London, Glasgow and Cardiff are a key opportunity to build a bigger movement against racism.