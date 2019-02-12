The things they say

‘Teen knifed to death yards from Prince George school’

The Daily Mail newspaper thinks killings are more problematic if they take place near a royal scrounger

‘Reckless rich kids’

The Sun attacks the Stansted 15 anti-deportation campaigners

‘Aleppo is already being reconstructed. Taunton still bears the scars of years of municipal neglect, bad planning and flat-footed leadership’

Somerset is worse than Syria says Tory Ian Liddell-Grainger

‘Should have gone years ago’

Troublemaker agrees for once with Radio 4 presenter John Humphrys, who’s retiring

‘It is not a closure programme but a sustainability programme’

Kelly Tolhurst, business minister, on plans to close 41 Post Offices