A powerful Don McCullin retrospective on show at Tate Britain

Tate Britain’s Don McCullin retrospective—its first of a living photographer—is a huge collection of 250 of his images spanning half a century as a photojournalist. He has been a witness to some of the biggest political events of the twentieth century, and has the photos to prove it.

From the US war in Vietnam to images depicting poverty and oppression in Britain, the scope of the exhibition is wide-ranging.

McCullin has been critical of modern newspaper editors for no longer publishing images like his. At the centre of them are ordinary people, often in desperate circumstances. “Proprietors don’t want gloom—they want glamour,” he said at the opening of the exhibition.

This is a powerful testament to his ability to tell the stories of ordinary people with the click of a button.

Don Mccullin. Until 6 May at Tate Britain. £16, £15 concessions

A new adaptation of the classic 1981 television series Das Boot is available on Sky Atlantic and online streaming services.

The new series brings a strong sense of claustrophobia. It also features new characters and a story of resistance to the Nazi regime.

This series doesn’t fall into the trap of a simplistic good vs evil narrative.

Instead it shows how people are shaped by events out of their control, and made to pay the highest price for the decisions of others.

Das Boot. Wednesdays at 9pm. Sky Atlantic

This three-part series draws back the curtain on the internal machinations at the heart of the European political class. It features revealing interviews with Nicolas Sarkozy, George Osborne and figures central to the Brexit process.

Episode two showed how the EU battered Greece’s Syriza government into submission.

Inside Europe. Available on BBC iPlayer