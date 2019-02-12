Scottish teachers should fight for better pay

School teachers in the EIS union in Scotland are voting on whether to accept the latest offer over pay.

The three-year deal works out at only around 3 percent a year and the union is recommending rejection. The ballot closes on Thursday of next week.

NEU union members at Valentine Primary School in Southampton are balloting for strikes to save jobs.

The union said Southampton city council threatens to cut nearly £1 million from its staffing budget.

Workers at Peacehaven Heights and Telscombe Cliffs schools in East Sussex could strike over plans to turn their schools into academies.

East Sussex County Council has proposed turning the schools into a Multi-Academy Trust.

GMB and NEU union members at the schools are opposed to the plan and could ballot for strikes.

NEU union members at Wyggeston & Queen Elizabeth 1 College in Leicester were set to strike on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Workers are in dispute over a restructure. They also struck last Wednesday.

lSend messages of support to toni.bennett@neu.org.uk

NEU and NASUWT union members at Light Hall School in Solihull struck over performance management on Tuesday.

lSend messages of support to simon.bennett@neu.org.uk