Unofficial walkout by Postal workers in Glasgow

Postal workers at a Royal Mail delivery office in Glasgow struck unofficially from last Friday until Monday morning this week.

The CWU union members walked out without a ballot on Friday. The CWU’s Glasgow and District Amal branch said the strike was over bullying and harassment.

Strikers voted last Sunday to return to work on Monday morning after CWU officials reached an agreement with management.

They received messages of support from other CWU branches.

Their strike was the latest in a string of walkouts over bullying and harassment at Royal Mail workplaces across Britain.

Many workers complain of pressure from managers to take on extra workloads.

The walkout came as workers at a Royal Mail delivery office in Bangor, Northern Ireland, voted to strike. They are fighting over disciplinary action against two colleagues.

Bosses accused Craig Stewart and Jim Magowan of “non-completion of a duty”.

But their workmates and CWU branch insist that the pair followed correct procedures.

The workers are set to strike on Saturday of next week and on Monday 25 February.

Postal workers in Leeds have won a campaign to stop the closure of a Royal Mail delivery office.

Bosses had planned to close the Holbeck delivery office and merge it with the Leeds City office.

But workers opposed the move and launched a campaign involving protests that forced managers to back down. CWU union rep Chris Allen said, “There are national agreements on closures and mergers of delivery offices and we felt that Royal Mail weren’t adhering to them.

“They knew we aren’t going to budge on what has been agreed nationally.”