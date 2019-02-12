Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker

Trump expected in winter

Issue No. 2641
Donald Trump

Donald Trump (Pic: Matt AJ)

US president Donald Trump is expected to visit Britain in December this year.

He is said to be coming for a summit of the Nato military alliance.

The Sunday Times newspaper also reported earlier this year that Trump might come for the 75th anniversary of D-Day on 6 June.

Trump must be opposed.

A carnival of resistance met Trump when he came to Britain last July.

Around 250,000 people poured onto the streets of London.

And thousands more joined protests in towns and cities across Britain.

Workers, students, anti-racists, women’s groups, black, white, Muslim and LGBT+ people were all out together.

Protesters hounded Trump on the stops of his visit—from Scotland to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

People must fill the streets again if Trump dares to come this year.

Mass protests against Trump will boost people everywhere fighting back against the right and racism.

News
Tue 12 Feb 2019, 15:11 GMT
Issue No. 2641
