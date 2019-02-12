Socialist Worker
Karen Reissmann is back at regional council meeting

Issue No. 2641
Karen Reissman

Karen Reissman (Pic: Socialist Worker)

Health worker Karen Reissmann was pleased to attend the Unison union’s north west regional council meeting on Saturday of last week after a six-month break.

Karen was suspended from her democratically-elected positions on Unison’s national executive and health service group executive committees.

She had been a leading critic of the NHS pay deal that was missold to members by the leaderships of 13 health unions.

Hundreds of Unison branch officers and members signed a petition against her suspension.

Trade unionists also took photographs with signs demanding her reinstatement, and passed motions in branches.

Article information
News
Tue 12 Feb 2019, 15:19 GMT
