School students strike in London for action on climate change Published Fri 15 Feb 2019 Issue No. 2642 Video from the climate strike by school students in London on 15 February 2019. Read our report here. Article information News Fri 15 Feb 2019, 22:16 GMT Issue No. 2642 Tags Climate change