Wythenshawe postal workers fight bullying

Postal workers in Greater Manchester were set to strike on Friday of this week and Monday of next week in a fight over management behaviour.

Members of the CWU union at the Royal Mail delivery office in Wythenshawe voted to strike after managers disciplined two workers.

One was disciplined for reporting sick with stress, while another faced action for allegedly complaining of management bullying on social media.

CWU officials said the disciplinary cases were just two examples of “unacceptable and unnecessary behaviour of management towards staff”.

Unit rep Phil Tickle said, “There are up to 39 statements from staff about the unacceptable behaviour which have never been addressed.

“We have a management team who seem to believe they are not bound by our national agreements and procedures, but feel they are unaccountable and can do whatever they want.”

The vote for strikes in Wythenshawe is the latest action by Royal Mail workers against managers.

There has been a wave of strikes—many unofficial—by workers who complain about bullying by the management.

Postal workers on the Isle of Man struck for three days last week.

Some 200 members of the CWU union working for the Isle of Man Post Office struck over cuts to pensions and pay.