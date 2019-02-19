Crunch time in Venezuela

The right wing coup attempt in Venezuela was set to reach a key turning point this week.

So-called “interim” president Juan Guaido has declared Saturday as the date for US intervention. This is dressed up in the hypocritical language of delivering aid.

If the US was concerned about the plight of ordinary Venezuelans, it would not have imposed devastating sanctions on the country. A UN special rapporteur said in January that these were illegal and could amount to a “crime against humanity”.

Intervening

So far imperial tensions have held back the US from intervening as it would like. Russia and China have backed the current president, Nicolas Maduro.

But there are signs this may be coming undone.

Guaido claimed on Saturday in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that he was in talks with Russia and China.

And reports indicate the Russian bank Gazprombank, under threats from US sanctions, has frozen the accounts of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

This shows that the only force that can stop US intervention, push back the right and win change is the movement from below.