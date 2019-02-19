Two more London colleges could join strikes over pay

UCU union members at two London colleges are balloting for strikes over pay and conditions.

A vote for action could see workers at Tower Hamlets College and Redbridge College in east London join a third wave of strikes next month.

UCU members struck at 13 colleges last month. It followed a strike at six colleges in November.

Workers are fighting for a real-terms pay rise and there are also specific disputes over conditions at different colleges.

UCU head of policy Matt Waddup said, “Colleges cannot hide behind government cuts to shirk responsibility for their staff.

“UCU will continue to campaign for more investment from the government.

“But, whether this is forthcoming or not, strikes will continue until colleges show that they are prioritising their staff.”

The ballots end on Friday 1 March.

A strike ballot of UCU members across 143 universities ends on Friday of this week.

Workers are fighting a below-inflation 2 percent pay offer and demanding universities take action on the gender pay gap, insecure contracts and workloads.

nNEU union members at Shrewsbury Colleges Group are set to strike on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

The action is over lesson observation policy.

The union had suspended a strike planned for 12February for talks, but has now rejected a new proposal from management.

Send messages of support to NEU rep Jean Evanson at jean.evanson@neu.org.uk

Workers have no praise for Coventry university

Workers at Coventry university are balloting for strikes over pay.

The UCU union members are fighting a controversial new appraisal system.

University bosses have refused to adopt a national system for pay rises used by the vast majority of universities.

The union said the new system, which was imposed in September, makes it harder for workers to get annual incremental pay rises. Workers have to get their line managers to submit a case for any pay rises to human resources.

Bosses refused to negotiate over the system.

UCU regional official Anne O’Sullivan said workers are “furious they have been singled out for detrimental treatment”.

“They are already amongst the worst paid in the West Midlands.”

The ballot ends on 5 March.