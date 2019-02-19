The things they say—school climate strike special

‘Disruption increases teachers’ workloads and wastes lesson time’

Theresa May on last Friday’s strike

‘Who wants to bunk off school and join a climate change protest?’

Tory MP James Cleverly scoffs

‘Where the fuck is the government?’

A popular chant on the London demonstration

‘This protest could be at the weekend or half term’

Tory MP Andrea Leadsom misses the point of a strike

‘Nothing is more important than a child’s education’

The National Association of Head Teachers on the strike

‘We’re not going to get an education because we’re all going to be dead’

Fourteen year old striker Myla

‘Less a political protest than an opportunity to get out of doing work’

Daily Mail’s Sarah Vine on why “99.9 percent” of strikers took action—including her daughter, whose dad is Tory environment secretary Michael Gove