Benefit rules broken in Jodey Whiting’s death

The government breached its rules over its treatment of a disabled benefit claimant who killed herself after her payments were stopped.

Jodey Whiting from Teesside took her life in 2017. Her Employment and Support Allowance payments had been stopped after she missed an assessment.

She was suffering with pneumonia when she missed the appointment. An inquiry found that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) breached procedures and ordered the DWP to pay £10,000 in compensation.

Jodey suffered multiple physical and mental health issues.

Her mother Joy Dove has called for officials involved to be prosecuted. “No one should go through this. They pushed her to it,” she said.