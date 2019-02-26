Yellow Vest struggle in France must spread to win

Big Yellow Vest protests took place in France again last Saturday, the 15th successive week of action.

Official figures said 46,000 took part including 5,800 in Paris—although protesters claim many more. 2,000 marched in Rennes and 2,500 in Clermont?Ferrand.

Police attacked many of the protests—in Paris they assaulted Yellow Vests who were on the escalators of a metro station.

The movement is not going away, but it needs to grow.

Three French trade union federations plus student and school student organisations have called for a national strike on 19 March. It has similar demands to the one on 5 February which saw for the first time significant union backing for the Yellow Vest movement’s aims.

Repression has been stepped up against strikers.

Striking postal worker Gael Quirante was brutally arrested by the CRS riot cops during a demonstration at the ministry of labour last week.

Gael’s postal office has been on strike for almost 11 months over his dismissal and working conditions.

He is a member of the leadership of the revolutionary socialist NPA party. The NPA said it “fully supports Gael and all strikers, and demands the immediate release of Gael, a victim of the government’s ultra?repressive policy against any social protest”.