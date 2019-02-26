And the Rest of Me Floats

This is a bold and vibrant piece of theatre that feels like a celebration of gender fluidity.

It pushes boundaries and dares to break out of the structures of typical theatre.

LGBT+ actors use movement, stand up, dress up and pop songs to explore how it feels to live in a society where you are regularly categorised and policed.

This experimental piece was a breath of fresh air.

Pushed

It not only challenges the gender roles that get pushed on us, but also gives a voice to the difficulties that LGBT+ people face, particularly transgender people.

This is incredibly important as we see a growing polarisation in society that has produced a spike in transphobic attacks.

It’s important to support any theatre that seeks to break out of the typical structures and that attempts to challenge the ideas which are used to try and divide us.

Until 16 March. Performed by Outbox Theatre

Bush Theatre, London W12 8LJ

bushtheatre.co.uk

Drip Drip Drip

On a hectic cancer ward, clinicians treat David Jeffs—patient, discredited academic, and “race scientist”.

Jeffs is more interested in finishing his final lecture about a Nazi doctor hanged at Nuremberg, whose story now seems to be weaving into his.

And he’s running out of time.

On tour until April

Performed by Pipeline Theatre

pipelinetheatre.com