Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Royal Mail strikes against bullying

Issue No. 2643
Determined to stand up for workers’ rights in Wythenshawe

Determined to stand up for workers’ rights in Wythenshawe (Pic: CWU)

Postal workers at Royal Mail delivery offices in Manchester and Bangor, Northern Ireland, have struck against management behaviour.

CWU union members at both offices voted to strike after bosses took disciplinary action against workers that the union said was unfair.

Workers in Wythenshawe, Manchester, struck last Friday and on Monday of this week.

Two workers there have been disciplined—one for reporting sick with stress and another for complaining on social media of management bullying.

The CWU North West region reported on the first day of the strike, “Good humoured picket line. Shame some managers feel the need to stand and stare at people who are forced to strike because management haven’t tackled the toxic culture in their office.”

In Bangor two delivery workers were handed two?year suspended dismissals for alleged “non?completion of a duty.”

The two strikes follow a series of unofficial walkouts at delivery offices across Britain against bullying and harassment by managers.

An agreement signed between Royal Mail and the CWU in 2018 promised a “change in culture” from management.

But workers have seen no change and the agreement could break down.

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Tue 26 Feb 2019, 14:30 GMT
Issue No. 2643
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.