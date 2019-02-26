Royal Mail strikes against bullying

Postal workers at Royal Mail delivery offices in Manchester and Bangor, Northern Ireland, have struck against management behaviour.

CWU union members at both offices voted to strike after bosses took disciplinary action against workers that the union said was unfair.

Workers in Wythenshawe, Manchester, struck last Friday and on Monday of this week.

Two workers there have been disciplined—one for reporting sick with stress and another for complaining on social media of management bullying.

The CWU North West region reported on the first day of the strike, “Good humoured picket line. Shame some managers feel the need to stand and stare at people who are forced to strike because management haven’t tackled the toxic culture in their office.”

In Bangor two delivery workers were handed two?year suspended dismissals for alleged “non?completion of a duty.”

The two strikes follow a series of unofficial walkouts at delivery offices across Britain against bullying and harassment by managers.

An agreement signed between Royal Mail and the CWU in 2018 promised a “change in culture” from management.

But workers have seen no change and the agreement could break down.