‘Cuts harm claimants’—Universal Credit workers

Workers in the West Midlands who manage people’s claims for the Universal Credit benefit are gearing up to strike over workload.

Members of the PCS union in Walsall and Wolverhampton are set to strike on 11 and 12 March.

They say understaffing is causing a backlog of work—meaning claims and payments can be delayed. This causes misery for claimants.

PCS activists report that the volume of calls to the centres means workers have little time to complete their caseload.

One activist told Socialist Worker the backlog meant “claimants aren’t getting the service they deserve”.

“But to make the department listen we’re going to have to have an impact on the calls,” they said.