Stansted 15 face a new ‘cruel’ trial after blocking deportation flight

The Stansted 15 group of protesters have been ordered back to court over an incident for which they have already been punished.

The group was convicted under terror legislation for stopping a deportation flight at Stansted Airport in March 2017.

Twelve received community service orders and three received suspended sentences.

All will now face trial in April for the charge of “aggravated trespass” at Essex magistrates court.

The group originally faced this charge—before the Crown Prosecution Service upped the stakes by trying to prosecute them under the Maritime and Aviation Security Act.

A statement from the Stansted 15 slammed the decision to drag them back to court as “cruel and vindictive”.

“After spending well over half a million pounds on prosecuting and convicting us of a piece of draconian terror-related legislation, it’s playing cold-hearted games with our lives,” they said.

The Stansted 15 case exposes the brutality of Britain’s racist immigration system of detention and deportation.

And it shows how the Tories will try to clamp down on anyone who tries to challenge it.

The statement said the group faces a “malicious prosecution”.

“Our current immigration system is vicious—that’s why we will not stop standing together to challenge it,” said the defendants.