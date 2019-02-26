Colleges in Hertfordshire could join pay walkouts

UCU union members at Oaklands College in Hertfordshire are balloting for strikes over pay. The ballot ends on 11 March.

A yes vote would see workers in St Albans and Welwyn Garden City join a third wave of college pay strikes in March.

UCU members at 13 colleges struck in February over pay in the second wave of action.

The first took place last November, when workers at six colleges struck. UCU members at Tower Hamlets and Redbridge colleges in east London are also balloting and could join the walkouts. Their ballots were to end on Friday of this week.