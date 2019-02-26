Colleges in Hertfordshire could join pay walkouts

UCU union members at Oaklands College in Hertfordshire are balloting for strikes over pay. The ballot ends on 11 March.
A yes vote would see workers in St Albans and Welwyn Garden City join a third wave of college pay strikes in March.
UCU members at 13 colleges struck in February over pay in the second wave of action.
The first took place last November, when workers at six colleges struck. UCU members at Tower Hamlets and Redbridge colleges in east London are also balloting and could join the walkouts. Their ballots were to end on Friday of this week.
- Workers at Shrewsbury Colleges Group were set to strike on Wednesday and Thursday of this week over lesson observation policy.
The NEU union suspended a previous walkout planned for 12 February for talks. It has since rejected a new proposal from management.
NEU rep Jean Evanson told Socialist Worker, “NEU members at Shrewsbury College Group are striking against graded lesson observations.
“Research shows that grading is subjective and unreliable.
“It leads to stress and anxiety in teachers. Those who are graded harshly lose confidence and this can result in significant mental health issues.
“We must fight to defend the mental health of teachers.”
Send messages of support to jean.evanson@neu.org.uk
UCU union members at Blackburn College are to be balloted for industrial action.
Job cuts have led to increased workloads and stress.
The Unison union is also intending to ballot its members.