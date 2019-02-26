School strikes to stop academy plans

Workers at Granville Academy in Derbyshire struck on Tuesday against “adverse management practices”.

The NASUWT union members are in dispute over a number of policies including lesson observations, performance management and disciplinary procedures.

They held a successful walkout on 14 February and plan more strikes on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

A planned pay strike by NASUWT union members at schools across Jersey was suspended after talks. The walkout had been set to take place on Tuesday.

NEU union members at Galliard Primary school in Enfield, north London, began a three-day strike on Tuesday.

Send messages of solidarity to susan.oshea@neu.org.uk

Workers are fighting academisation. NASUWT union members at the Together Trust in Cheadle, Stockport, struck on Tuesday.

It was the first of six planned walkouts against attacks on teachers’ pay and for union recognition.

The action hit Ashcroft School and Ashcroft College in the trust.

NEU union members at Inscape House School, also part of the Together Trust, also began a three-day strike on Tuesday.

Scots teachers reject offer

Members of the EIS Scottish teaching union have voted to reject a recent pay offer.

Some 57 percent voted to reject on an 81 percent turnout.

The union will now move to negotiations. But if there is no improved offer a strike ballot could start in March.

A possible strike day is 24 April, with further action in June. The argument for strikes is new to many EIS members. The last time there was a national teaching strike in Scotland was under Margaret Thatcher.

This ballot will need a concerted effort by activists to win the vote nationally.

Around 30,000 school teachers marched in Glasgow last year. It shows that there is a mood to fight over pay.

Charlotte Ahmed