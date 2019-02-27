Court apologises to Stansted 15 protesters for incorrect court summons

A court has had to apologise to the Stansted 15 protesters after it incorrectly ordered them back over an incident for which they have already been punished.

The group was convicted under terror legislation for stopping a deportation flight at Stansted Airport in March 2017. Twelve received community service orders and three received suspended sentences last month.

They received a letter summoning them to a hearing in April under the charge of “aggravated trespass” at Essex magistrates’ court.

HM Courts and Tribunal Service said it was "incorrectly listed" and that the “heading in April will be cancelled”.

Raj Chada is a partner at Hodge, Jones & Allen law firm which represents the Stansted 15. He said the apology “doesn't take away from the misery that our clients suffered over the weekend”.

The group originally faced the charge of aggravated trespass. The Crown Prosecution Service upped the stakes by trying to prosecute them under the Maritime and Aviation Security Act.

The Stansted 15 case exposes the brutality of Britain’s racist immigration system of detention and deportation. And it shows how the Tories willtry to clamp downon anyone who tries to challenge it.

A statement from the Stansted 15 said, “Our current immigration system is vicious—that’s why we will not stop standing together to challenge it.”

They are appealing the convictions.