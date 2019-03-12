Resist racist Trump

Donald Trump is again holding ordinary people in the US to ransom in a bid to get billions in funding for his brutal border wall with Mexico.

On Sunday the racist US president unveiled a new federal budget. It spells out a war on the poor.

Included are major increases for the armed forces, and £6.5 billion for his wall.

The money will come from a 5 percent spending cut from many services. Healthcare programmes for older people and the poor are in the firing line.

Medicaid and Medicare face cuts of £1.13 trillion and £639 billion respectively.

The announcement raises the prospect of a shutdown—where government departments are closed and workers go unpaid—if the vote does not go through on 1 October.

The budget met with opposition from the Democrats, some of which was more strident than other bits.

The potential for workers’ struggle played a role in ending the last shutdown.

The budget announcement comes in the context of huge strikes sweeping the education sector in the US.

And workers in other sections of the economy are looking to them.

When Trump next comes to Britain—as he is expected to later this year—then demonstrations against him can feed into the outrage at his racist wall.