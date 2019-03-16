International reports from the World Against Racism day

Protests in eight cities strike a blow against racist Greek state and the fascists

Thousands of people demonstrated in Athens and across Greece as part of the World Against Racism day of protests.

Leading the demonstration in Athens were hospital workers, refugees and migrants. There were also strong delegations of workers from the education trade unions and the cultural ministry as well as from the Muslim Association of Greece and LGBT+ organisations.

There were protests in eight towns and cities across the country.

There were three central reasons why people came out, and why an anti-racist movement is important in Greece right now.

The first is the fascist massacre of Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand. Today's protest was an immediate reaction to that.

The second is that last week the Greek ministry of justice announced changes to the penal code. These could mean that the fascist leaders of Golden Dawn currently on trial could receive reduced sentences - some of them could avoid prison altogether. There has been such outcry over this that there has been a split inside the Syriza party.

The third issue was the vicious state racism against migrants and refugees. Attacks against migrants and refugees are commonplace. Last week a Nigerian migrant went to a police station in Athens. Three hours later he was dead, but the police took four days to tell his wife.

Saturday's demonstrations were a great step to prepare for the election period we are entering now. Fascists will use this period to appear respectable, so we are calling for massive resistance to them. We say put them in prison and stop them everywhere they appear.

Thousands on the streets in Germany

Around 2,000 people braved terrible weather to march in Berlin against racism. The protest was called by Aufstehen Gegen Rassismus (Stand Up Against Racism) for the international day of action against racism and fascism. It was supported by the Die Linke, Green and SPD parties, the Muslim Centre Berlin, the local TUC and the teachers’ union.

Before the demonstration started there was a minute’s silence to commemorate the dead and injured of the terror attack in Christchurch. Aufstehen Gegen Rassismus speaker René Paulokat said, “We should not forget that the murderers referred to neo-Nazis from Europe. When right wing politicians describe refugees with words like ‘knifemen’, this leads to xenophobia and violence.”

The demonstration was united in its solidarity with the victims of the Christchurch victims and its vigilance against the threat of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD). The AfD is anticipating successes in coming local and European elections. Its Nazi wing is gradually taking control of the party.

A speaker from an organisation of those persecuted by the Nazi regime called on the demonstrators from the SPD and the Greens to hold their parties to account for their inactivity over the NSU affair. This saw a neo-Nazi terror group murder nine migrants with passive support from elements of the state.

Demonstrations were organised in 32 different German cities and villages. Other anti-racist mobilisations are planned for the coming week, including a vigil for the Christchurch victims in Berlin’s Tempelhofer Feld park on Sunday afternoon.

