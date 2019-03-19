Grenfell residents’ rights breached says new report

Hundreds of people joined the monthly Silent Walk to demand justice for those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire on Thursday of last week.

Rapper Lowkey told the rally at the end of the march, “It’s time for us to go for the corporations.

“This is about a system that lets people put flammable material on buildings.”

Moyra Samuels from the Justice4Grenfell campaign agreed. “We need to focus on the institutions that are really to blame,” she said.

The Silent Walk came one day after the Equalities and Human Rights Commission released a report into the fire.

It found that the rights of the tower’s residents had been violated.

People’s housing needs were disregarded and the care given to survivors was inadequate, contributing to “the harm that people have suffered”.

Moyra said, “What action is being taken about it?

“How are the people that breached these rights being held to account?”