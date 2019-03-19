Socialist Worker
The things they say

Issue No. 2646

‘Labour is a very happy family’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

‘Contrary to some reports we are not discussing cash’

The Democratic Unionist Party explains how talks are going with the government battling to get the Northern Irish party to back May’s Brexit deal

‘I was in the Army, I wasn’t trained to lose’

Brexiteer Tory MP Mark Francois

‘Such a witty and charming lady’

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson praises the prime minister

‘I think we can do more than survive’

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable

‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism’

The Duchess of Sussex is pregnant

‘Well under construction’

Donald Trump responds to the news that no new border wall has been built in the US

