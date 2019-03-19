Bin workers bag £3,500 lump sum after walkouts

Unions are claiming victory after Birmingham council offered a four-figure lump sum to bin workers last week.

Council bosses offered workers £3,500 each and an extra £500 for anyone who had their holiday requests refused during the dispute.

Unite and Unison union members struck for three days last month after bosses made “secret payments” to some workers.

GMB union members—who didn’t take part in a round of strikes in 2017—secretly received thousands of pounds.

Bin workers in Angus, Scotland, could be headed for strikes after council bosses imposed punishing new terms and conditions.

Around 140 Unite union members are set to vote on action. They currently work 7am-3pm, but management are imposing a two-shift pattern of 6am-2pm and 2-10pm.

Workers say it will affect their work-life balance and increase the amount of night time shifts for workers.

Unite members voted by 98 percent to hold a strike ballot, which will close on Friday of next week.