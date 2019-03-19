School workers strike to stop academy

NEU union members at Galliard School in north London struck on Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

The workers have now taken 12 days of strikes against a plan to turn the school into an academy.

But governors have voted to go ahead with the plan. It would see Galliard become part of a Multi Academy Trust with four other schools on 1 April.

Union members at the school want to call more strikes.

They have also started legal proceedings to try and stop academisation.

Workers’ action and campaigning can stop academies. In Newham parents at Avenue primary school challenged the lack of meaningful consultation over a proposed academy conversion last year.

A judge ruled they had a case and granted permission for a judicial review.

Following the ruling, and 19 days of strikes, the academy plan was scrapped.

Send messages of support to susan.oshea@neu.org.uk

Schools round-up

NEU union members at Wyggeston & Queen Elizabeth 1 College in Leicester began a three-day strike on Tuesday.

Workers are in dispute over a restructure.

NEU members in Jersey struck on Tuesday over pay.

NEU and NASUWT union members have rejected a pay offer from the States Employment Board.

NASUWT union members in Jersey plan to strike on Tuesday of next week.

NEU members at Inscape House School in Stockport began a three-day strike over pay on Tuesday. And those at Valentine Primary School in Southampton were set to strike on Wednesday and Thursday over redundancies.