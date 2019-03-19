Get behind Jo McNeill for UCU general secretary

Socialist Worker is backing UCU Left member Jo McNeill for general secretary of the UCU union.

UCU official Matt Waddup has also announced his intention to stand as has Sheffield lecturer Jo Grady.

Jo McNeill is standing on a platform of building resistance to attacks on education. She said that budgets for further, adult and prison education have been cut by 40 percent in the last five years.

And in universities workers face “marketisation, cuts in pay and pensions, job losses and our professional autonomy under attack”.

Jo said, “It will take more campaigns to turn back the tide of regressive education policies. “I believe we can do this, but it will take a leadership that is prepared to see these fights through to victory.”

Union activists are organising to secure the maximum number of nominations for Jo.

Jo said the union needs a “genuine grassroots candidate who is not tainted by the mistakes of the past”. “We need a candidate who will step up and transform UCU,” she said.