Brian Mulvey 1951-2019

It is with great sadness that comrades and Unison union activists heard of the death of Brian Mulvey after a short illness.

Brian was for many years branch secretary of the Leeds local government branch of Unison and was proud that it was seen as a leading left branch on his retirement.

This is testimony to Brian and his socialist principles as he often had to fight not just his employers but sadly his own union leaders.

Brian came to Leeds in the early 1970s to attend Leeds University and shortly after joined the International Socialists (forerunner of the SWP). Brian qualified as a social worker and got a job in Leeds City Council.

He immediately became a union activist and was central to building strong stewards’ in his department. Brian is well remembered for his involvement in rank and file groups in the union.

Brian left the SWP in the mid 1990s over tactical differences but continued to work and fight alongside the party. He was a regular at SWP meetings at the Unison conference. In recent years he was a regular attendee at the annual Marxism festival.

Brian joined the Labour Party in July 2015 to fight for the election of Jeremy Corbyn. He became active in the Chapel Allerton ward of NE Leeds constituency and became political education officer in 2016.

Brian is going to be sadly missed in the Leeds labour movement and also more widely by left activists.

Condolences at this sad time to Brian’s partner Pauline and their two sons Patrick and Brendan.