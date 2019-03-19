Reports round-up: march for jobs at Honda

The Unite union has called a march and rally against the closure of the Honda car plant in Swindon.

Bosses have announced it will shut in 2021 with the loss of 15,000 jobs directly and in the supply chain.

It’s good that there is a march, and Unite members and workers in other unions should join it.

But it will require more than the present campaign to win.

Begging Honda bosses to re-consider their investment strategy is not going to save the jobs.

Instead there will have to be a strategy of encouraging strikes, building international links with other Honda workers, and advancing political demands to nationalise the plant if Honda walks away. A big turnout on the march can boost the fight.

Join the march and rally, Saturday 30 March, assemble 11am, car park, Swindon Town FC, County Road, SN1 2ED. Rally 12:30pm, GWR park, Faringdon Road, SN1 5DJ.

Unions slammed the Tories and bosses as Appledore shipyard in North Devon shut after 200 years last week.

The closure by Babcock International is a major blow to the area. Jake Mclean, a GMB union rep, said, “Appledore has been part of the fabric of North Devon for hundreds of years. But thanks to cut-throat business plans and inaction by Conservatives, today it will die.”

Appledore workers have skills that should be used for socially useful vessels as opposed to warships.

The closure of Appledore is part of a broader attack on jobs.

The union leaders must do more to take on the jobs slaughter.