Universal Credit is a Tory threat to women

Tory Britain is ruining lives. MPs have been forced to launch an inquiry into how the rollout of Universal Credit (UC) has pushed some women to work as prostitutes.

The work and pensions select committee said it had received “sufficient evidence” of this ­so?called “survival sex”.

UC claimants have to wait at least five weeks to receive their first payment.

Several women have said this has forced them to make desperate choices to pay rent or feed their families.

Amber Rudd, Tory work and pensions secretary, is responsible for pushing through UC.

The devastating impact on claimants will be no surprise to her because there have been repeated warnings throughout the rollout.

Rocketed

In areas where the UC regime is in force, foodbank use and rent arrears have rocketed.

In January four women workers won a legal challenge after the High Court ruled there is a “fundamental problem” with how UC payments are calculated.

Austerity has driven more working class women into poverty.

Wage freezes, cuts to services and attacks on jobs have all made their lives harder.

Working as prostitutes puts women at greater risk of rape, harassment, murder and criminalisation from the state.

It’s another reason why we need to scrap UC and boot the Tories out.