Strike and occupy to save Honda Swindon

Thousands of trade unionists were set to rally in Swindon this Saturday in a bid to stop the town’s Honda car plant from closing.

Honda bosses have said they will close the plant in 2022. The closure could make 3,500 factory workers redundant—and threatens more than 12,000 jobs throughout the region and supply chain.

Alan Tomala, Unite union regional officer, said that “most people in Swindon have a connection with the plant. It would be a tragedy if Honda followed through with its threat to close the factory.”

Vans with the message to #SaveHondaSwindon have toured local football games asking residents to show “civic pride” and join Saturday’s march and rally.

Dedicated

Len McCluskey, Unite general secretary, said, “If a company with a dedicated workforce and a strong market can walk away, then what next?

“We are not going to let this happen, not without a fight.”

Unite should mount a serious political campaign, and the march and rally is a good start.

But the battle to save jobs rests with workers’ action. Visteon car plant workers showed how workplace occupations can win concessions from bosses.

Workers should be prepared to strike, occupy and protest until bosses listen. And Unite should be ready to support them financially, politically and industrially.

Assemble Sat 30 March, 11am, Swindon Town coach park