East London march demands healthcare for all

Some 100 people marched on Friday from the East London Mosque to the Royal London hospital in Whitechapel to protest against the hostile environment for migrants at Barts Health NHS Trust.

Health workers and anti-racist activists handed in a letter to the trust deputy chief executive. It called on Barts to stop sharing data about patients with the Home Office and asking them to prove their immigration status.

We demanded the hospital to suspend up-front charging of patients before treatment, and to promote a welcoming environment for patients.

Health workers have previously spoken of patients denied care, and who have later been found to be eligible.

Speeches before the march were given by Jusna, a witness to a recent nearby racist attack, and from Rafique Ullah, a longstanding anti-racist campaigner in Tower Hamlets.

Dr Jackie Applebee spoke on behalf of Tower Hamlets British Medical Association.

Speakers linked the hostile environment to creating an atmosphere where racist attacks could happen.

Kambiz Boomla

Wage fight for ISS workers

Outsourced workers at Kingston hospital in west London were set to protest on Wednesday this week.

Cleaners, domestics, porters and other support staff in the GMB union are demanding that multinational ISS gives them sick pay. They also want the London Living Wage, currently £10.55 per hour.

There has been a series of protests over the issue.

If ISS bosses don’t back down under the mounting pressure, strikes could force them to cough up.