Aecom contract is a slap in the face for Grenfell victims

The Tories have appointed an “independent specialist contractor” to conduct environmental checks of the area around Grenfell Tower.

Contractor Aecom has been brought in for at least the initial stages.

Professor Anna Stec of the University of Central Lancashire raised concerns about toxicity in the soil surrounding Grenfell Tower more than six months ago.

Subsidiaries of Aecom admitted to price-fixing in Canada and making false charges for goods and services at a nuclear facility in the US.

The firm won a contract worth £830 million to supply the Iraqi army after the invasion in 2003.

It routinely overcharged, making claims such as £180 for an £11 wing mirror.

Before the Grenfell contract was announced a ministerial spokesperson told Socialist Worker, “We’re discussing the additional environmental checks and the contractor with the community.”

But Moyra Samuels from the Justice4Grenfell campaign said local residents had not been properly consulted and opposed Aecom’s appointment.

The decision to award the contract is the latest in a long line of contemptuous actions by the Tories.