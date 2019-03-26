Women turn to ‘baby banks’ after Tories drive up poverty

Soaring numbers of pregnant women have to use “baby banks” to get essentials for their children, according to a Daily Mirror newspaper investigation.

More women are relying on the charities for basics including nappies, clothes, buggies, cots, and feeding and sterilising equipment.

The rising numbers follow Tory attacks that have imposed real terms pay cuts on workers and slashed benefits.

Baby Basics, which began in Sheffield, said the number of people using its services shot up by 93 percent between 2016 and last year.

The Cwtch Baby Bank in Taffs Well, near Cardiff, saw a 155 percent rise in the number of families using the service over the same time period.

Founder Hilary Johnston blamed “government cuts” and Universal Credit.

Little Village runs three baby banks in London.

The number of families referred to it nearly doubled in one year, from 773 in 2017 to 1,524 last year.

Report slams DWP reforms

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) should be stripped of responsibility for providing benefits and support to ill and disabled people, a think tank said.

A report from Demos said that botched reforms to disability benefits and a brutal sanctions regime have shattered trust in the DWP.

The report found that Tory “reforms” have left vulnerable claimants stressed and poor. Its disgraced reputation means it is “impossible for the DWP to engage meaningfully with ill and disabled people”.

The report included a poll of 2,000 people that showed just

13 percent thought the DWP was doing a good job in helping sick and disabled people.

Nearly two thirds of disabled people thought the DWP didn’t understand the concerns of ill and disabled people.

Demos concluded that it does “not have faith in the department to deliver” changes that could improve life for claimants.