A blow to the Green New Deal in the US

The “Green New Deal” (GND) programme of action on climate change gathered no support in the US Senate last week.

It is pushed by Democrat politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is not part of the Senate.

The deal calls for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and to have net zero emissions by 2050. It also calls for millions of green jobs and investment in renewable energy and clean transport.

And it calls for providing funding to combat extreme weather events and eliminating pollution in the agricultural sector.

In the senate the deal gathered 57 no votes, and 43 senators voting “present”—a neutral vote that registers their attendance, but doesn’t indicate support or opposition.

It’s a scandal that the Democrats didn’t back the GND. Democrats voting “present” included Kirsten Gillibrand.

Gillibrand is a presidential contender who is co-sponsor of the GND legislation. Bernie Sanders also voted “present”.

The debate was timetabled by Republicans. They wanted to say that anyone who voted for the deal was “anti-business”.

Republican Mike Lee claimed the deal would leave Hawaii with “a massive fleet of giant, highly trained sea horses” for transport.

Lee also said “the solution to climate change is not this unserious resolution.

“The solution to so many of our problems at all times and in all places is to fall in love, get married and have some kids.”

Donald Trump said it would mean “no more airplanes, no more cows, one car per family”.

Ocasio-Cortez hit back, saying the deal was about “shifting our economic, political and social paradigms on every issue because we don’t have time to wait.”