Activists set for protests on climate

Activists are gearing up for the next stage of the fight against climate change.

School strikers are getting ready to take to the streets in Britain for their third day of action on 12 April. Organisers Youth Strike 4 Climate say 46 protests in towns and cities have already been registered.

In Berlin over 25,000 students walked out last Friday, making the action 40,000-strong across Germany.

An international day of action has been called for 24 May. This follows international strikes on 15 March where 1.5 million students struck together.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion are getting ready for the “International Rebellion” beginning on 15 April.

Campaigners are set to descend on central London and hold occupations until the government agrees to climate change talks.

Chaos

The global impact of climate chaos was highlighted in a report by the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) last Thursday.

It showed that carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are increasing to record highs and that sea levels are rising at a faster rate. The report also found that temperatures in some of the world’s oceans are at record levels and glaciers are melting.

The new research comes as floodwaters caused by the devastating Cyclone Idai in southern Africa are receding.

The cyclone has destroyed swathes of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, displaced hundreds of thousands of people and flooded 1,158 square miles of land.

Petteri Taalas, WMO secretary general, warned that Idai “may turn out to be one of the deadliest weather-related disasters to hit the southern hemisphere”.