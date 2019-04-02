MPs pass new guidance for schools

MPs passed new LGBT+ inclusive relationship and sex education (RSE) regulations by 538 votes to 21 last Wednesday.

The new guidance will make RSE compulsory in all English schools from September 2020.

The 21 bigots who voted against this came from the Tories and the Democratic Unionist Party.

Labour right winger John Spellar joined them.

Tory MPs included Christopher Chope, who previously tried to block a bill to make upskirting illegal. He voted against Equal Marriage in 2013.

And the anti-choice Society for the Protection of the Unborn Child—which opposes the RSE regulations—boasted that Chope “voted with the pro-life lobby” 54 times.

The vote came amid attempts to derail LGBT+ education by some government figures and others.

Anderton primary school in Birmingham suffered parent protests last week.

Five schools in the city have already suspended LGBT+ lessons after protests by mainly Muslim parents.

There should be more RSE in schools and parents should not have the right to withdraw children if they disagree with the lessons.